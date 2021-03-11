To the editor:
Sitting in the waiting area of the VA Hospital, it is hard to imagine the little old men and women traversing the hallways as young people crawling through the jungles of Vietnam, climbing mountains in Korea or walking through the deserts of the Middle East.
Then, taking a closer look, you can see the “look” of the warriors of days gone by. If they see you looking at them they stand a little taller, walk a little more like marching and show a little of the pride we all need to have in them.
These warriors of days gone by may have worn and broken bodies, but you can see the fierce determination that carried them through battles half a world away.
They still may not understand why we went to battle in the jungles, mountains or deserts, but you can see their patriotism in their steps and their eyes.
If an enemy presented itself on our shores, these men and women would still present a formidable defense for this country they served so proudly.
Grizzled, gray-haired or bald, bearded, in wheelchairs or hobbling behind a walking frame hand in hand with a husband or wife or escorted by a child or grandchild, they make their way to their appointments. Nary a word of complaint was heard in the last two hours as I sit and watch these heroes of a nation that owes them more than we can ever give them.
As I sit here watching this parade of heroes several have stopped to thank the custodians for keeping the VA hospital so clean.
