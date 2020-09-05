Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
There is a growing cloud over America’s future. More violence is spreading in places that once were peaceful. More name calling occurs instead of people sitting down to resolve differences. More citizens are being murdered in the name of peace, while organized groups are targeting law enforcement officers.
I am asking our community to resist adopting these divisive tactics that are pulling whole cities apart. These disruptive actions are based on the ideology of “Them verses Us.” Their focus is on the premise that there actually are different types of human beings. The truth is we are just alike. Every life is precious! We do not have to take sides against one another, and we can choose civility.
I choose civility. I choose peace for our community. Will you join me? Because we are just alike.
