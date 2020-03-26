Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
As we all know, the federal government is grappling with the health problem which is known as the COVID-19 virus. This invisible enemy has gripped America.
The Executive Branch is attacking this problem on multiple fronts with some promising results. The Executive and the Legislative Branches of government are working on methods that will provide direct payments to many American homes and small businesses.
This effort is specifically designed to combat the horrible economic fallout from the coronavirus. The price tag is nearly unbelievable, but we recognize that American household incomes are suffering and well managed businesses will not be able to wait out this emergency without federal intervention.
This will be the largest stimulus package in US history. According to The Los Angeles Times, a $2 trillion stimulus bill will amount to 9% of our nation’s gross domestic product. While it is difficult for my fiscal conservative mind to handle the massive price tag, I embrace the American government rightfully helping good American citizens.
We are in this together. We did not create this calamity. My heart goes out to Americans and to people around the world who have lost loved ones because of this virus. I am praying for the recovery of people who are battling the disease this scourge is causing.
Our nation will recover. By the grace of God will we become stronger through it.
May the Lord Bless our families, our businesses and our homes, and May God Bless America!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.