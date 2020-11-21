Jerri
Stillwater
To the editor:
Ladies and gentlemen of Stillwater, I am a 72-year-old female. When are we as people going to start taking the responsibility that we should have taken when this virus began?
Every person is complaining that the government is taking away our rights.
If we would do the right thing and wear masks this would start decreasing. Each and every one of us have the responsibility to take care of ourselves, our friends and neighbors.
I want to be safe for myself and my family, so I choose to wear a mask when I am out and about.
Please stop complaining and do what is right. No one is trying to take your rights away, they are trying to keeps us safe.
