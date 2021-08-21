Timothy Patrick
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am writing in response to Mr. Holland, you titled it “Letters: What brand of Christianity is this?” (8/19) In this letter, Mr. Holland writes rather broad, and unsubstantiated claims of Christian pastors speaking against mask mandates. He further digressed into statements about our legislature; how they have been influenced by pastors and their parishioners.
I want to go on record against Mr. Holland’s pointed bias. It is in my sincere hope that every one of our legislators are listening to Christian pastors, and men and women of all faiths. Not only do I question Mr. Holland’s brand of faith, but wonder about your intentions as well, printing a divisive man’s blather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.