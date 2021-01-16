Billy McCollom
Stillwater
To the editor:
Monday afternoon when I was home and watching the news when Ann said, “look at all the doves around the feeder!” We always have a lot of birds and doves feed often so I was not terribly excited but headed to the window to take a look. She then said “one is white!” I thought to myself, maybe one is a little lighter. Then I looked at the group of doves and sure enough one was white! I snapped a couple of pictures thinking it must be a different kind of bird, but sure enough with closer examination, it was just like the other except where they were gray, it was white. I did a Google search and found other examples of white mourning doves finding, although our white dove is rare, it is not unique. That bird inspired me to write in this time of strife and division to love thy neighbor and pray for peace.
We can never show to much love. Let freedom ring! Peace be with you.
