Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
In a recent letter, James McDonald states that he thinks citizens who voted for the current administration in Washington made a mistake. I disagree. I will support someone who fails while trying to do the right thing every time.
Is leaving Afghanistan the right move strategically? I think so. The behavior of the Afghan government and security forces after 20 years of support shows me that staying longer would not produce a different result. Is the way we are leaving a tactical failure? Absolutely. The potential for this kind of chaos should have been anticipated and planned for, even while we worked for something better. Each of the U.S. administrations since 9/11 held onto the belief that a country composed of competing tribal groups would defy its history of centuries to become something more united within a couple of decades. The previous U.S. administration agreed to a bad deal and the current administration is carrying out that deal.
As Mr. McDonald writes, we have been well represented by our men and women in uniform. They kept us safe while serving far away and gave the Afghan people a chance at a much better life. Gen. Omar Bradley said that we should “set our course by the stars, not by the lights of every passing ship.” Americans have shown time and again that we are guided by the stars, even as we sometimes become distracted by discord, division, and other passing lights.
Circling back to where I started, I’d rather press on than shout out. I’d rather stand shoulder to shoulder with other Americans to defeat a common enemy like the pandemic, which has killed more of our fellow citizens in only 18 months than we lost in the entire Second World War. It will be 80 years this December when we were plunged into a war against enemies who sought to annihilate us. COVID-19 has the world by the throat and I wish we were as united in defeating that enemy today as we were united after Pearl Harbor. Thank you for your service, Mr. McDonald!
