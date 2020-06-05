T. Carlson
Stillwater
To the editor:
As we discuss the protests and riots, it is important to remember that these are very complex things, and our media choices can narrow our understanding. Some sources will show only violence, others only peaceful protest, but in reality both happen. Many sources will only show us violence by their preferred culprit (Antifa, white supremacists, looters, police).
I’ve watched a lot of videos, and seen evidence of some of each (including white supremacists caught posing as Antifa on Twitter!). But not all are equally represented, nor is it right to blame some protesters for the actions of others, such as blaming peaceful protesters at 6:30 p.m. on a Monday in DC for a fire lit around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Even protests that “start peaceful but turn violent” have many different people, some of whom are only peaceful, some only violent, and some who shifted. We cannot let ourselves be divided by partisan loyalties with opposing over-simplifications. We need to beware half-truths and false conflations, especially the ones that we most want to believe.
But we also should not forget the event, caught on clear video, which started these days of protests: Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, knelt on the neck of an already handcuffed and unarmed black man for almost nine minutes, ignored that man’s indications of trouble breathing, and continued kneeling on his neck for around two minutes after no pulse was found, while three police officers stood by and did not intervene.
I am grateful that Jeff Watts, Stillwater’s Chief of Police, recognizes that this “goes against the very reason that we, the police, exist.” George Floyd should still be alive today. After four days at large, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder; the other three officers were only charged after nine days of protests. None of the officers who invaded Breonna Taylor’s home and killed her in the middle of the night have been charged, pending ongoing investigation.
America has racism problems, including within our justice system, and all Americans need them fixed, if we want to honestly say “with liberty and justice for all.”
