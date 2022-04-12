Gordon Sloggett
Stillwater
To the editor:
Recently an employee in Stillwater (a coach) was given a raise for a salary of $20,548 a day on an annual basis. On average, a public school teacher in Oklahoma gets about $150 a day. One way to look at that is to say that a coach is 137 times more important than the person educating our most important asset – our children.
Our governor likes to talk about Top 10.
I am sure Oklahoma is Top 10 in football coaches salaries but we are ranked 34th in the nation for school teacher salaries.
As the father and grandfather of Oklahoma public school educators and great grandfather of students here, I find it troubling that we consider football so much more important than educating our children.
