Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
I have just witnessed the worst travesty of justice, the most dangerous violation of the Constitution, and the fulfillment of Alexander Hamilton’s warning concerning impeachment for political reasons.
It is plain to see that this has nothing to do with treason, bribery or high crimes or misdemeanors, but for revenge of Donald Trump winning an election that Hillary was groomed to win. All well and good. And then they outlined all the rights of the opposing party. Transparency, the right to present evidence, the right to provide witnesses, the right to question witnesses and cross-examine witnesses. All well and good.
But then they took all of that away by getting the chairman to deny all of that even to the point of not allowing the president to even have council there. Not so good. But then it gives the opposition to object the denial. All well and good. But then the chairman must call a vote by the full house. All well and good, except that we know where that will go when the Democrats have the majority of the House!
It reminds me of a phrase I have read, “ What the right hand giveth, the left hand taketh away.” I’m also reminded of a couple of cliches. “What goes around comes around” and “what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”
The good news is that the Senate will not allow it to happen. The bad news is that either party at some point will control both chambers and be able to impeach at will. This will change the intent of the Constitution forever.
