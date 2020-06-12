Randi Eldevik
To the editor:
Several opinion pieces last Thursday were concerned with the same topic: the protests sparked off by the murder of George Floyd following so many similar killings over the years.
Here is my response:
If the substandard Steve Fair must be published in this newspaper, thank goodness that at least an excellent column by Lawrence Ware was on the same page. I hope Ware will continue to publish his columns in the News Press. Who cares about vitriolic blowhards in this town?
Julie Couch included an interesting quotation from Rod Serling in her article, but I was surprised that she said she didn’t think she had ever seen a large protest gathering in Stillwater before. In the early 2000s, the NAACP organized two protest gatherings and marches in Stillwater in response to the fatal shooting of a black tenant by a landlord, who was acquitted by a jury in spite of the Stillwater police chief’s laudable efforts to have the landlord arrested, with the hope of conviction.
Everyone marching appreciated then-Chief McNickle’s efforts, but we all were morally outraged by the jury’s decision. Many people who took part in the march were from Oklahoma City, but some were from Stillwater; I was one of them. These assemblies should not be forgotten, even though a guilty man went free. I can only hope Derek Chauvin and his accomplices will be convicted. They were shown on tape; it’s an open-and-shut case.
