Diane Tipling
Stillwater
To the editor:
I wanted to express my appreciation for Steve Fair’s “Take it or Leave it” column. Mr. Fair and I do not agree on everything, but he has my respect for publicly expressing that “there should not have been a comparison between the Holocaust and being unvaccinated,” which was recently made by the Chairman of the Oklahoma Republican party, John Bennett.
Mr. Fair also has my respect for pointing out the Chairman was being hypocritical by suggesting the government should prohibit private businesses from mandating their employees get the COVID vaccine. As Mr. Fair points out, allowing individual private businesses to implement rules they believe are necessary to keep their businesses viable is a fundamental Republican principle. Individuals would not be forced to get the vaccine; they still have the personal freedom to choose.
I have to wonder where we would be today if more people had the courage and integrity to speak out against such offensive false comparisons even when made by one’s own political party. Not to mention the honesty to point out hypocrisy when it occurs no matter who speaks it.
Thank you Mr. Fair, you gave me a bit of hope today.
