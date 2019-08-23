James Boyles
Stillwater
To the editor:
The News Press carried an article in the Wednesday, Aug. 21 issue regarding Medicaid Expansion. It painted expansion as beneficial to poverty level citizens.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I believe all citizens need some form of health insurance, other than single-payer system.
We all know the upside of expansion, but what is the downside? Nobody talks about that.
Prior state and current state leadership refused expansion. WHY.
Gov. Stitt, a businessman, suggests he would accept expansion, with some modifications. What modifications and WHY? There has to be a good reason.
Hey, News Press, how about publishing the down side, the gory details with examples?
