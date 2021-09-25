Jim Rutledge
Stillwater
To the editor:
I had the opportunity to attend the annual 4-H Achievement Banquet last weekend. What I saw was a lot of young people who have excelled in their project work, and developed speaking, leadership and citizenship skills.
A number of 4-H members received awards for their hard work, and their stories were an inspiration. These young people are already providing many hours of support to their local communities, visiting the elderly in nursing homes, writing cards to veterans, conducting clean up campaigns, and the older ones are teaching the younger ones the things they are learning.
They are polite, well spoken and eager to help where they can. I am very encouraged by what I see and I believe if we let these young folks lead, we will have a bright future.
Thanks to the Extension staff and volunteers who give their time to help with the 4-H Program.
