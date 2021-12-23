Franklin Norwood
Stillwater
To the editor:
As a professor who teaches many international students, I am privy to outsiders’ thoughts on America, and they are apt to remark on how much trust Americans have in each other, and their generosity towards each other.
If this surprises the reader, I would like to kindly suggest that the surprise is the result of a perpetual campaign by some people to divide us and foment hate.
They want us to believe America is divided so that we feel like we have to choose sides (in the hope we will choose their side). But there are no sides, there’s just Americans.
We all value life. We all care about the poor, and we all value responsibility.
No one wants unregulated capitalism and no one wants communism. No one hates America, and everyone wants to improve America.
Yes, when it comes down to the particulars of policies our common values are expressed in different ways, but at our core we are all the same: good-hearted Americans seeking to preserve the greatness we have achieved and to become even greater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.