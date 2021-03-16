James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
To the editor:
Having family in Stillwater, I read the column by Sandy Turner: “DOWN HOME; Dreaming of a mask” (March 13 issue).While I know she meant well in her, well – rant, I would hope she later took a breath and regained composure.
We are living through a pandemic. There may be light at the end of the tunnel. There may be unforeseen kinks and snags that we, as a society must still contend with. I don’t look upon the past year of 2020 as a “curse,” although I admit I agree with her it was a little frustrating with toilet paper shortages, cleaning-supplies rationing, mandatory medical masks, and social-distancing. Yet, I live near a nearby highway “loop” that at times sounds like the “Indy 500” race (which I dearly love, but not with cars at 11 p.m.) For weeks it was almost as if I lived in the country again. I experienced the same thing in Stillwater near my relatives’ homes. Yes, it was quiet, stark and tranquil, yet people had more quality time inside their own homes.
Although people are social-creatures, modern people demanding their brand of toilet paper or griping that a given store isn’t “open” 24 hours a day, 7 days a week is petty. I think of my late dad and grandparents who went through the 1918 mis-named “Spanish Flu.” My dad was just eight years old! His twin sisters six years old. They didn’t catch that virus on the first wave, but rather the second wave. The population was much smaller, only a few homes had indoor plumbing, so the good old newspaper or Sears or Montgomery Ward catalog was the toilet-paper of that era. My folks literally told me it was that, or a corn-cob. I’m serious.
There might have been a very few “general stores.” Certainly no Walmarts or such. My family DID wear primitive medical masks. There was no complaining. Livestock chores still had to be tended, crops still had to be planted and harvested. Let’s ride this out.
