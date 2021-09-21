Jerry Ray Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
The implication that we are at war with COVID19 is apt. Consider the fact that over 670,000 Americans have already succumbed to this enemy and you will realize that we are being slaughtered at an astonishing rate, eclipsing the rate at which Americans fell in all our other shooting wars.
If we take the comparison a step further we can compare the response to COVID-19 to the response to the tragedy at Pearl Harbor. When we were attacked by Japan on Dec.7, 1941 the response was immediate and widespread. Two of my brothers went to the nearest enlistment point and signed up to fight back. They, and countless others who did the same, were considered patriots, rightly so. As the scale of the conflict increased it was apparent that many more soldiers, sailors and marines would be needed and as a result a national draft was initiated to provide sufficient manpower to overcome the enemy.
When the truth about COVID-19 was learned we mounted a national campaign to deal with and defeat this enemy. In an incredibly short time three different vaccines had been developed and tested that proved to be highly effective against this scourge. Patriots raced to their nearest inoculation center to receive a life-saving injection. It wasn’t uncommon to see people weep once they had the vaccine in their arms. As the scale of the conflict increased in the form of the Delta variant it became apparent that not enough patriots had rushed to get vaccinated. This has led to calls for a vaccine mandate. Discouraging minorities of the population have decided not to get vaccinated and, in fact, are railing against the notion of a vaccine mandate. Consider it a vaccination draft.
Americans in 1942 were drafted into the services at the high risk of being shot at and killed. We are now faced with a loud minority who rail at the chance to get shot as a way of saving their lives and the lives of others they may come in contact with. It is incomprehensible to me that we are facing this kind of thinking. Being drafted to receive a shot in the arm is way less deadly than being drafted to get shot at.
