William T. Bradley
Stillwater
To the editor:
Great balls of fire, something new to write about besides politics. Wow, the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a ruling that grants women, like men, the right to go around topless when appropriate.
This decision by the court is sure to bring some opposition, but I for one am all for it, if it makes the ladies happy. After all, why not? As an old man I’m looking forward to a little titillation once in a while.
As the new freedom becomes acceptable it will eventually wear down and we will all go back to talking about politics. It’s too bad the court did not have the insight to pass this decision before the swimming pools closed.
