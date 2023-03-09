Bobby Garringer
Stillwater
To the editor:
The New York Times recently published an opinion piece under the heading, “The Mask Mandates Did Nothing.” The piece focused on a meta-analysis done by Cochrane, a British nonprofit that reviews healthcare data. The analysis’ lead author, Tom Jefferson, stated, “There is just no evidence that masks make any difference [in fighting respiratory infections like COVID]. Full stop.”
The Cochrane researchers checked out “randomized controlled trials” (RCTs) on the effects of, among other forms of protection: (1) the use of surgical masks in both public and healthcare settings and (2) the use of N95/P2 respirators – that provide a closer fit and greater filtering effect than masks – as used in mostly healthcare settings. (Only one small study of public respirator use was included.)
It was determined that the wearing of surgical masks probably makes little or no difference in fighting infections like COVID. “Probably” was used because the level of certainty of the various studies had limitations rendering them from technically “low” to technically “moderate.”
The studies of respirator use were more easily structured, because nearly all were conducted, not “in the community,” but in healthcare environments. The certainty level in these studies was “moderate.”
The wearing of respirators, in some of the studies, “probably” makes little or no difference and, in others of these studies, “may” make little or no difference.
Now, scientific research is conducted in terms of probabilities and predicted outcomes. Considering this, public masking mandates fall short scientifically.
Still, the researchers involved add a qualifying possibility: “Relatively low numbers of participants in the studies [strictly] followed the guidance about wearing masks…which may have affected the results of the studies.” However, this possibility is weakened by the fact that the respirators were tested in more tightly controlled healthcare settings but did only slightly better than surgical masks, tested in less controllable settings.
In addition – and this is very important – non-medical disposable face masks and cloth masks are widely used but are apparently not considered effective enough to be suitable for RCT study. (You can read the information on your box to see if your masks are non-medical.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.