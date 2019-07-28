T.R. Nelson
Stillwater
To the editor:
Last week I started to call 911, when the Mrs. had crumbled to the floor and fainted. By the time I had found the phone and it had made the second ring, she revived and objected to an ambulance. I promptly obeyed and hung up, before 911 could answer. But we still had the problem of what to do next, and how to get her into the car to go to the Clinic or Emergency Room.
Just then, the doorbell rang, and there was a Stillwater Police Officer asking if we needed help. And we did! And he did!
He provided help and support like a son, and got us on the way to the Emergency Room, and wished us well on our way.
I hope that all of the Officers of our Police Dept. are as efficient, helpful and kind as Officer Lowe, Badge #27, and believe that they are.
Many college retirees move to sunny climes, or to the place of their birth, or follow their children to strange places. While we are not natives, and we do have children in “strange places”, we opt to remain in the home we built when we arrived here half a century ago, possible because of the blessings from the public servants, medical support and all of those who make Stillwater great!
P.S. She has recovered and is doing well.
