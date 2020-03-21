Mary and Robert Park

Stillwater

To the editor:

Last Saturday morning we were prepared for only three “Into The Streets” students to do yard stuff – well, the one, two, three young people coming in had multiplied to SEVEN!

These seven fantastic students were: Hannah Pauling, Tulsa; Kaitlyn Wood, Broken Arrow; Ashley Puccetti-Price, Broken Arrow; Natalie Leding, Dallas, TX; Angela Littell, Kansas and Edmond; Scott Relyea, Dallas, TX; and Aaron Morgan, Phoenix, AZ.

They cleaned out the leaves and stuff from our house gutters (whew, what a job!) raked the flower beds from last years accumulation, and no tellin’ what else! Anyway, we thank you so much, and appreciate all your work!

