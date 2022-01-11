Shida Henneberry
Stillwater
To the editor:
I lost the key fob to my car while walking around Boomer Lake in the late afternoon of Monday January 3. It was getting dark by the time I got to my car and realized that my key fob was not with me. I looked for it around and under my car. I traced back my walk until it was dark, with no luck finding my keys. It was getting cold, and the park was empty. I went back the next day at the first chance I had and walked the trail looking for my key fob, with no luck finding it. A friend recommended that I call the police, which I did. To my surprise, I was told that a woman with a child had brought my keys to the Stillwater police station that morning. I felt so happy and grateful. I thought how nice the person must have been to go through the trouble of bringing the key fob to the Police Station, especially with a child.
Stillwater is a beautiful town with so many nice people. This is just another proof that good people exist, and they are all around us.
I am sincerely appreciative to the person who found and delivered my car key fob to the police. Thank You!
