Ruth Stover
Stillwater
To the editor:
I know the City of Stillwater receives income from the airport. You would think they would have enough money to repair the road in front of the new manufacturing facility that the Stillwater Economic Development Authority just gave $7 million in incentives to come here.
This road has been in a state of disrepair for years now.
The City does a small patch job every summer and puts pylons on the road.
