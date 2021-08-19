Gary Holland
Stillwater
To the editor:
Elmer Gantry was drunk ... so started the story of the Christian evangelist in Sinclair Lewis’ story published almost a century ago. Seems we have returned to watching groves of Christians listening to the “pastors” in churches urging their congregations to shun the call to masks and vaccines in the name of freedom and personal responsibility.
Christian church leaders have gone so far as to place paid ads citing studies from the Center for Disease Control that masks have no preventive affect on the spread of COVID-19.
Our elected leaders in the Oklahoma legislature have been successful with laws that do not allow local schools to require masks and vaccination against the dreaded COVID-19 virus. Are they listening to reasonable folks, or are they being driven by the “Christian” pastors and their congregations?
