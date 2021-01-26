Steve Hallgren
Stillwater
To the editor:
With the Stillwater School Board election scheduled for February 9, Stillwater District patrons should be asking the question, “What do I want from the School Board?” As a current Board member and as a candidate for Ward 5, I would like to share some answers learned both from experience and from the community.
The School Board should first and above all advocate for all students. Students are the least empowered group of constituents and deserve an especially strong advocate for their needs. The Stillwater School Board’s focus should always be on what is best for all of its students.
The pandemic has shone a bright light on the need for the Board to advocate for parents, teachers and staff as well.
Of special importance, Board members need to understand the budget and ensure that school resources are used wisely, as guided by the community. The School Board must work conscientiously and diligently to understand what the community wants and needs, because it is working for the community not for itself.
Through listening, the Board can learn about areas needing improvement and work towards implementing programs to make improvements. The recent Listening Sessions have been a useful tool for the community to communicate with Board members. I hope they will continue.
It would be remiss to neglect stating what the School Board is not. The School Board does not run the District. The School Board hires the Superintendent to manage the Stillwater District and holds the Superintendent accountable for providing proper management for the District. The School Board sets policy for the District and must be transparent in its decisions and must hold people accountable at all levels.
I urge Stillwater District patrons to reflect on what they expect from the Stillwater Board of Education and to vote on Feb. 9, 2021.
