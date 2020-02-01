Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
Jerry Bettis tried to make a point that “Fairness sounds like a good idea” in his Jan. 23 letter to the News Press. Unfortunately, Jerry’s interpretation of the word “fairness” cannot be found in any dictionary, that a Republican might use. The difference in the application of the word is systemic. Fairness is a good idea, as long everyone uses the same definition and they do not create new ones.
If we look at the way the House of Representatives impeached our duly elected president, it is obvious that these two of Californian’s finest, Pelosi and Shift, should be impeached for abuse of power and contempt of congress. They should be sent back to clean up the mess they left in California. We shouldn’t have to pay for it.
We can only hope that the Senate can sift through the various weeds they have been smoking to come up with a better and different definition of fairness.
