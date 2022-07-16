Amy Nunley
Stillwater
To the editor:
This isn’t my first and won’t be my last time speaking out about the ongoing tort claim against OKDHS and City of Stillwater including PD. If you know anything about this case or the petitioner, Darrell Dougherty, even just a lil bit, you’d know that he loves this town and the people in it.
He maintains a full service gas station (probably only one left in this state) not for monetary gain, but because helping is his nature. He wouldn’t do anything malicious to hurt his town, nor file claims of negligence or wrongdoings on part of DHS, our town or any police officers unless he absolutely had to as a last resort.
Unfortunately he had to, in all actuality I believe he was advised to file this tort claim by the same elected city officials that put a protective order on him over three emails pleading for help.
Darrell has an amazing soul. He stands up in the face of wrong, whilst praying for wrongdoers. He’s not one to push back unless it’s clearly warranted and necessary. He’d never put his family through all this distress for any other reason than protecting his child (he’d stand up for your child too). If he believed beyond a shadow of a doubt that his child was/is safe, I wouldn’t be typing this. If I could say there isn’t an excessive amount of evidence to merit egregious errors on multiple levels of the system, I wouldn’t be typing this. I’m not involved in litigation but best believe even as a friend, that I’d never put my name in this if I didn’t know for a fact that he’s been bullied, targeted and grossly mistreated on every level.
This is not a father trying to control an ex-wife, or be punitive to certain individuals involved in this case. It’s about protecting his child and striving for positive, necessary reform to benefit everyone involved in the system.
I’m imploring you, especially Stillwater residents, ask questions, accept only legit valid answers, and reach out to city council about why and what you’re paying to defend. And now more than ever, care about transparency, accountability and not putting blind faith in governments to make the best decisions (as evident in recent appalling Supreme Court ruling).
This claim remains ongoing because he’s not going to lay down, but so many others have rolled over or slipped through the cracks. And if you are sadly one of those that fell, stand up for your rights now, as parents and citizens. We should not give into silence by intimidation. While it is moving slower than a turtle’s pace, this claim will move forward, and hopefully reform will be on its tail.
