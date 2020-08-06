Bobby Garringer
Coyle
To the editor:
People have been lying to African Americans about African Americans for a long time. Among recent deceivers is the NBA propaganda machine. In one televised game after another, videos of players and protests are highlighted, accompanied by praise-laced comments about kneeling athletes, especially Colin Kaepernick, who – they declare – is a hero.
The NBA’s primary message is “Racism is everywhere,” as one of the videos states in an overlaid motto. And the ultimate message is “Vote your way out of racism,” meaning, vote Democrat in upcoming elections.
Police brutality is the big complaint, supposedly demonstrated by six highly publicized studies that statisticians have repeatedly declared to be flawed and unscientific – confirmed by the very few reporters who have bothered to wade through the data. But CNN and the New York Times can squelch the facts by a few pontificated comments that imply the statisticians, themselves, are racist and are part of the “systemic” and “institutionalized” racism, which is – everywhere!
Democrats – like the Sharptons, the Jacksons, the Clintons, the Obamas and, recently, the leaders of the official, socialistic Black Lives Matter – have gotten wealthy in recent decades and have achieved celebrity status by promising black constituents the moon. But they have delivered only misery through government programs and progressive reforms that don’t work, while Trump’s pragmatism did work! He created jobs for African Americans at a record pace and reduced unemployment; and he brought prison reform and aid to black colleges.
Black Americans need to be saved alright, from the Democrats, not by them.
