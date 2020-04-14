To the editor:
Ott Johnson, I read your recent letter with some interest.
Yes, obviously it takes a lot of fossil-fuel to build and install the wind-generation infrastructure.
And you also reinforce the point that fossil fuel pollutes the air. So what’s the alternative?
The only one that comes to mind is that we continue to suck all the fossil fuel out of the ground until there is none left (if we can still breathe, that is).
At that point, do we use human and animal muscle power to construct renewable energy sources, or just go back the stone age?
To me, it makes more sense to keep replacing fossil fuel with renewables while we can.
That way, we will be much better prepared when the time comes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.