W.T. ‘Bill’ Bradley
Stillwater
To the editor:
Please understand that I am not complaining. I have noticed that the Republican symbol of the elephant appears in quite a few of the cartoons in the press. However, the Democrat symbol of the jackass hardly ever.
That’s OK, as the very busy donkey is on TV advertising important relief medication for the woke pain in the rear syndrome.
With the president in the White House thinking how to spend more money and the VP, known as Giggles, being very occupied with the border, I guess that just leaves their jackass as the best qualified to solve the woke problem.
If he does a good job, he might be a candidate for a cartoon.
