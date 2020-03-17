Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
On March 12, 2019, a local historian, Dr. Jim Showalter had a column published in the News Press, “What is socialism?” Due respect to him, the article was well written and I can find little fault with most of it. However, the article comes across as if Socialism is compatible with our Constitution. It is not. It violates both federal and state constitutions as well as case law established by the Supreme Court in 1842.
I would explain Socialism this way. Any time the government is given, or it takes, powers it did not have, to do things that it was not intended to do, you have Socialism. Ah; but it is for the good of all, one might say. No, more often than not, it is only good for the government. Here is an example.
In 1951, the Oklahoma State Legislature wrote and passed “The Oklahoma Trust Act.” It appears in the Statutes as Title 60.176 through 60.180.3. Although they say “public trusts” 107 times in the statutes, the public is the big loser. Here the legislature granted itself nearly unlimited powers; City, County, and State to create bogus public trusts and use them for governmental benefits. A new avenue for taxation was created that does not require voter approval.
First, they seize public property as if the government owns it, to place it in their trust estate. They do not own it. They hold the title ‘only’ so they can properly operate and maintain it for the benefit of the public. Here in Stillwater, all property of value, then, now, or in the future, was seized in 1969 by the trust indenture of the first bogus trust, “The Stillwater Public Works Authority.” From there the property was distributed to perhaps ten newer trusts with each having more borrowing and spending power than the previous. I think the SUA is now 2,800 times the spending authorized in the original city charter.
Not long ago, one of these trusts borrowed and spent $70 million (plus) for new generators, without a vote of the people. If the natural gas prices skyrocket in a few years, we will still have to pay for the generators; even if we can’t use them. Government of, by, and for the people is gone. The result is conceived of government, implemented by the government and for the benefit of the government.
That’s socialism, plain and simple. And it’s legal.
