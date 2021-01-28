L.D. Strate
Stillwater
To the editor:
Where do I sign up for this re-education camp proposed by the left-wing media? I need to be re-programmed as soon as possible.
I was a naughty Republican who didn’t support the World Tree Huggers Association, affectionately known as the Paris Climate Accord. I was wrong in wanting a healthy economy now. I should want to join this environmental club, which will probably begin operating in the year 2030.
Who cares if thousands of Keystone Pipeline workers lose their jobs? They can always find work in this vibrant economy. Don’t forget to mask up!
Shame on those troublemakers who claimed Joe Biden broke his promise to be a pro-union president. People can’t expect a career bureaucrat to keep every promise. I should have been overcome with patriotic fervor when President Biden granted amnesty to over 1 million illegal immigrants. Our president, being the gracious host that he is, will open up the White House to these poor souls. As punishment, the ones with criminal records should be sent to the home of every wayward conservative.
Our president signed another executive order, reversing Donald Trump’s ban on US funds going to countries with abortion clinics. Our president realized that with less people there would be less pollution.
I’m thankful we have a visionary as president.
I should have cheered with gusto when President Biden said the truth is more important than facts at one of his campaign stops. Maybe he said facts are more important than the truth. I can’t remember, but that’s my fault for being such a right-wing activist.
At 78, I’m the same age as our president, so I can understand senility. Last month I walked 50 feet to the mailbox to mail a letter. I forgot the letter.
Anyway, I can’t wait for this re-education camp to open! I want to get my mind right. I mean left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.