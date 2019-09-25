Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
I have been away for the last two weeks and was eager to catch up on the happenings during my absence. To regain my footing I consulted the following sources: The Wall Street Journal (famed conservative newspaper); The New York Times (America’s archival newspaper of record); The Washington Post (without which the U.S. would never have known about the rampant corruption that was the Nixon administration); and Donald J. Trump (President of the United States). I found out plenty. For example, I learned that there had been a whistleblower complaint accusing the president of serious breaches. Consulting Mr. Trump, on Thursday, Sept. 19, he said, “Another fake news story out there – it never ends! Virtually anytime I’m on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself.” He followed that statement up with the following; “Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call? I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA!” This from the man who, the day after he fired James Comey, bragged about that to two Russian officials in the Oval Office and, in order to impress them with his vast intelligence, told them secret details about an Israeli agent working for us.
On Friday, Sept. 20, after being pressed, he admitted to talking with the President of The Ukraine and said, “The conversations I had with Ukrainian officials were totally appropriate and beautiful.” At the same time he denied talking to the Ukrainian president about Joe Biden and his son.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, He admitted to a “Great conversation “ with the Ukrainian President and added, “The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption, all of the corruption that’s taking place, was largely the fact that we don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son creating the corruption already in the Ukraine.” Now I know this sentence is a bit hard to grasp, but that’s what he said.
Finally, according to CNN, (I know this opens me to cries of Fake News) while saying the above he is busily attacking the whistleblower for spying, all the while, according to the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, there is absolutely no evidence that either Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, had acted inappropriately.
Now, I wish to be fair. According to the Washington Post, Mr. Trump has lied only a little over 12,000 times since he ascended the throne, so lets cut him some slack and believe every word he says. It will be up to you to pick the day he says the thing that you want to believe. Choose wisely.
