Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
I lived through the Nixon debacle. It appears that Mr. Trump is being even more destructive to our republic than Tricky Dick was. I remember my brother coming home, injured and broken in the Battle of the Bulge, while fighting a clear and present danger to our republic. I must tell you that I believe we are facing an equally clear and present danger with this administration’s attacks on our institutions, Constitution, fellow citizens, the dark-skinned other and anything that gets in the way of Mr. Trump’s money-making schemes.
I have come to believe that our founding fathers’ consideration of a rogue presidency and their approved fix, impeachment, is well founded. If Trump doesn’t represent the fear they had in including that remedy into the Constitution, I can’t conceive what might have to happen before we act.
Buzz on the street is that Trump is egging the Democrats on to impeach him, knowing there’s no chance of conviction by his acolytes in the Senate. This would play well into his assumed victim role and raise sympathy and anger for him.
Better to go down while fighting the good fight than to eke out a win while ignoring Trump’s shredding of the Constitution and all conventional norms.
As parents, we were always alert to our children’s friends. We wanted to make sure that little Johnny wasn’t hanging out with a chain-smoking, animal abusing, school skipping bunch of bad boys. We wanted to make sure that little Susie wasn’t a member of the bad girls at school and that she didn’t fall victim to those older boys who like to prey on young, inexperienced girls. What can we do as a nation to keep our dear leader from hanging around with despots, authoritarian bigots, undemocratic thugs and their henchmen? Can we get little Mr. Trump to eschew his “love” for Kim Jung Un? Can we get him to stop stroking Putin’s ego and believing him over the professional Americans in our intelligence services? Can we keep him from entertaining such radicals as the Prime Minister of Hungary, who seems to be a despicable replica of our dear leader? Is it possible for us as a nation to get him to stop lauding out of control thugs such as The Philippine’s Duterte?
Come on, former Republican, now Trumpist mothers and fathers. Surely if you had a little boy acting like Mr. Trump you would take him to task and try to civilize him before he does irreparable harm to himself or others. It’s time to start holding Mr. Trump to your own standards instead of sinking to his. Help rescue the GOP. We need two strong, sane political parties so we can have reasonable debates about the issues that are important to our survival.
We can ill-afford to have one of our major parties go off the rails and wander in the political and intellectual wilderness. Come back all you Republicans who have awakened and smelled the coffee. It isn’t too late yet for you to display love of country over love of Trump. Remember, he only loves you if you vote for him.
