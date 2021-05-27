James Boyles
Stillwater
To the editor:
I read with interest the article regarding minimum wage increases. I understand those making minimum wage hoping for an increase. Interviews with a couple of business owners indicated they support an increase, but not to the administrations suggested $15 an hour. My question to those businesses is: Why do you have to wait for the government, state or federal, to mandate the minimum wage increase? Why not do it now?
And what about those seniors on fixed incomes, Social Security and/or pensions? Will Social Security increase? Not appreciably if at all and very few pensions have an escalation clause. How are those on fixed incomes expected to absorb increased daily living expenses into already meager incomes stretched thin by increasing Medicaid and supplement costs, increasing rent or homeowner’s insurance, etc?
And speaking of daily living expenses, we are seeing the cost of groceries, gasoline, utilities etc. also increasing. Will the FICA employer tax increase to help the fixed income people? Not with increased income taxes pending. Anything adding to the cost of doing business is ultimately passed on the the end user customer. When all is said and done the little guys pay any increase in taxes.
