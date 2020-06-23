Robin Cornwell
Stillwater Public Schools
To the editor:
In her letter of Friday 6/19, Denise Huff says, “He (Gundy) has a right to wear whatever shirt he wants as does Hubbard.” Ms. Huff might have a short memory. In 2011, Mike Gundy fired a worker who came to Gundy’s home wearing a shirt with an OU emblem. Who bullied whom in that instance? Hubbard was brave to question the actions of a person who has a supervisory role over him and his teammates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.