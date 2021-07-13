Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
I fail to find amusing Jim Hightower’s attempt at humor in his July 8 column attacking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
He ended his diatribe by stating that none of the other governors mentioned a solution or concern for the root causes of immigration problems. The answer is simple. Just look back to Biden’s first day in office.
The toothpaste is out of the tube, and he doesn’t have a clue what to do about it. Busloads and planeloads of illegals are being sent every night to states who do not want them. What is your answer, Jim?
