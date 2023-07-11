William Bradley
Stillwater
To the editor:
The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence states that when any form of government becomes destructive to our inalienable rights among which are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it.
Many of us have taken the Oath of Office when we served in the U.S. military or as elected officials or employees of the U.S. government. We swore or affirmed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.
It seems to me that too many have forgotten the oath they took and now have become oblivious of the ongoing attacks against our Constitution made by our president and his administration.
