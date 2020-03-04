Randi Eldevik
Stillwater
To the editor:
In 2006, I was co-organizer of a panel discussion on the topic of Racism in Stillwater. It took place on the OSU campus but was intended for the entire Stillwater community. A large crowd attended, and many people from the audience spoke up in addition to the panelists.
What we found at that event was that racism, regrettably, was still alive and active. If anything, matters are worse now than they were in 2006. This is true nationwide: I know it from reputable news sources and from writers – writers of books, of magazine articles, and or newspaper articles – as well as from people with whom I talk in person. Because I myself am white, I want to make it clear what my sources of written information are. They consist of a spectrum of black writers, including some black writers with whom I disagree for various reasons, including the reason that some tend to downplay the problem of racism – for example, Stephen Carter; but even Stephen Carter acknowledges that racist incidents do occur.
Why can’t local columnist Aaron Means acknowledge the same thing? When he writes in the News Press (Feb. 21) that “certain organized groups of demagogues keep stirring the “-ism” pot hoping to maintain the status quo of distrust and dissension,” he evidently is referring to the Black Lives Matter movement, although his description of this movement and its members is very unfair. By asserting that the lives of black people matter, the movement is clearly striving to achieve a better status quo in the future. Why accuse Black Lives Matter of having bad motives and desiring a bad outcome? Why use the word “vitriol,” as Means does elsewhere in the same column, to describe the statements made by Black Lives Matter? Lastly, why doesn’t Means have the courage to name Black Lives Matter by its actual name?
Of the many people whose writings on this topic I read, and with whom I speak in person, Means is certainly the least authoritative, and the least justified. Readers, beware.
