So, imagine that you need an appendectomy and you can have the world’s best surgeon along with his staff and equipment. Would you rather he do your surgery in his usual operating room or in the marketplace of a third world country? Of course everyone would prefer the better hospital conditions. Why? You’ve got the same doctor and medical equipment. It would be because your chance of infection is much less.
Even in our best hospitals the chance of problems isn’t zero, but they’re astronomically greater in the outdoors of places that have lots of endemic diseases.
The best conditions just reduce the probability of problems. This is exactly the issue we face with more and more mass shootings. The simple fact is that with so many guns in the country anyone who wants one for whatever reason is able to get them. Just scan the paper for the number of people here charged with being felons in possession of a firearm.
The law says they shouldn’t have them but it’s also clear that the law is no impediment to easy transfer of weapons. And those are just the people already identified as a potential problem. By most estimates there are more guns owned by civilians in the US than there are people. Between thefts, private sales and illicit trades it’s simply an impossible task to keep all guns out of the hands of the criminal or unstable.
I’m not normally pessimistic but unless there’s some significant change we can simply look forward to more and more shootings of the kind we see regularly in the news. The proposition that a good guy with a gun will solve the problem simply hasn’t panned out. Were any of these incidents resolved by a “good guy” on the scene? More and more guns simply means greater and greater probabilities of more mass shootings.
What we need is something that puts the odds more on our favor the way we expect if we ever need an operation.
