Patricia Mullins
Stillwater
To the editor:
I helped out at the County Commissioners primary forum though the election is not for my district. Near the end of the forum, there was a question about what each thought about what might be done about gun violence in the county.
The response was dismissive: Can’t be responded to as it’s a constitutional issue. Violence is not a constitutionally guaranteed right and that word was ignored. My question is: Without limiting gun ownership, what might be done about gun-related suicide and gun-related domestic violence as it affects the County’s welfare?
If better mental health is the response, what’s that process and reality look like?
I was disappointed in the focus on the welfare of the county’s roads and business development and tax receipts and lack of money, with no consideration for the welfare of the lives of the people who live in the County.
It does not always have to be about money.
True leaders don’t need money to be of service, to do good, to be kind. What happened to The Oklahoma Standard, preserved by the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, “promoting a culture of caring citizens by encouraging Acts of Service, Honor, and Kindness”?
