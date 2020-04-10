To the editor:
While trying to catch up on the Stillwater news, I found a “Letter to the Editor” regarding Wind Energy that caught my attention. When I read that Wind Energy is a natural resource that generates zero water or air pollution – I’m thinking, hold on there just a minute.
At the time, I had just finished a round trip to Colorado by way of Salina, Kansas. In northern Oklahoma and across Kansas, I observed vast numbers of those non-polluting fans, several hundred for sure, most spinning away.
Now, I don’t claim to be an authority on wind energy, but like many Stillwater citizens, I’ve seen those extra long semis hauling one wind power propeller that still extends beyond the length of the trailer and its extension. So, immediately I’m thinking you can’t build such a large metal thing without some pollution.
I suspect heavy Diesel powered equipment dug the needed minerals from the ground and transported it a rather long distance to a processing plant where various processes must occur in order to mold it into a propeller blade. Such processes surely use some type of energy to power machines that release some pollution.
Next, the foundation. Stacking the many heavy sections on top of each other results in an extremely heavy load on the foundation. Thus, another very expensive part is the foundation preparation that can support the total weight. One section of that tall pole, about 6 feet long, is hauled on a semi, that’s one. The total pole when installed is near 100 feet tall, thus 20 or more sections hauled one section on one truck.
Then the propellers, the large power generator, and the miles of cables transporting the energy to another device to convert it all to electricity. .
Then, “Last year in Garfield County alone, the wind industry paid $5.8 million in ad valorem taxes------.” I highly suspect those dollars came from the power company’s customers which suggest consideration to lower their rates. Add to that the money Oklahomans pay in taxes to develop some of that wind power that is then sent to neighboring states?
All of this made me wonder if those giant fans will ever produce enough energy to pay for themselves? My retired electrical engineer friends think not. In the meantime, I’m hoping those purveyors of “non-pollution wind power” pull in their horns a bit in their “non-polluting wind power propaganda.” It simply takes a large amount of energy, air polluting energy, to build those large fans and haul the parts and pieces to their desired location for assembling.
Just something to think about the next time you read or hear about those non-polluting wind energy fans.
