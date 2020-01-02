Ott Johnson
Stillwater
To the editor:
My article a few days back about a canceled flight with American Airlines and the problem with receiving a promised refund didn’t make friends with the airlines, and rightly so. The problem was with the credit card people. So, I gained the needed information for recovering the refund while mistakenly slamming the innocent employees at American Airlines, thus, my sincere apologies to the folks at American.
