Ott Johnson

Stillwater

To the editor:

My article a few days back about a canceled flight with American Airlines and the problem with receiving a promised refund didn’t make friends with the airlines, and rightly so. The problem was with the credit card people. So, I gained the needed information for recovering the refund while mistakenly slamming the innocent employees at American Airlines, thus, my sincere apologies to the folks at American.

Tags

Recommended for you