To the editor:
June 15, 2021, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. On that day, communities in the USA and all over the world will sponsor events to highlight solutions to this social challenge. Elder abuse has many consequences for our society, affecting everything from our communities’ public health to our economic resources. Together, we can build the social supports that can prevent elder abuse. We all deserve to lead happy lives, free from abuse as we age. Through outreach we can raise this social issue to a worldwide priority that must be addressed and prevented.
Each year thousands of adult Oklahomans suffer abuse, neglect and exploitation by family members and other caregivers. The Adult Protective Services program is who you need to call if you suspect or need to report a situation.
Signs to be aware of are not just physical but financial: a caregivers name added to an account, frequent checks made out to cash, numerous unpaid bills. Behavioral signs: anger, anxiety, depression confusion or disorientation. Of course physical signs: lack of necessities such as food, water, forced isolation, pain when touched, injury that is inconsistent with the explanation for its cause.
Reporting is an individual responsibility, if your not sure, report it anyway. It is always better to error on the side of caution.
If you have any questions please contact: Denise Lusmoor at 405-237-6410 ext. 133 or Cherry Love at 405-273-6410 ext. 127.
