To the editor:
Among the many things that Mr. Trump is ignorant about is the world order that we Americans led the development of following the destruction of the Second World War. We forged many new alliances including The Atlantic Charter, NATO, The United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank, to name those with which we are most familiar. These alliances and institutions have as their goal the quieting of tensions, a stable world economy, a military alliance to resist pressures from without, promises of international cooperation, and the freedom for foreign countries to establish their own forms of government.
This set of wide-ranging agreements relied on the Americans to provide the largest muscle in denying the global threat of communism and other overt aggression. The rest of the world relied on the American economy to set and maintain a standard of monetary policy, backed up by the full faith and credit of the United States. In exchange, the cooperating countries built stable, hopefully democratic, governments and rebuilt their war-ravaged lands and economies to afford peoples everywhere a welcoming future. We provided the lion’s share of defensive efforts without becoming mercenaries such as we now are with respect to Saudi Arabia. Mr. Trump has shuffled many of our forces into Saudi Arabia and said that it was right to do so since they are paying us for our protection. Are we Hessians?
We made agreements to share the fight against tyranny in the Middle East with the promise of America’s good name to back it up. Now we see that Mr. Trump has shown the world that an American promise isn’t worth the hot air it’s written on.
Mr. Trump regularly insults our allies and cozies up to strongmen of every stripe. He makes ill-informed, ill-advised decisions without any thought of the possible consequences. He ignores or doesn’t seek advice from his cadre of advisors and rushes about like the proverbial bull in the china closet. He is as complete a disaster in foreign affairs as I have ever witnessed. He must be stopped. The constitution provides a method.
I believe there are many reasons to impeach and remove Mr. Trump from office. The destruction of the world order, however, is likely the most urgent and frightening.
