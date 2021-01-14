Diane Tipling
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear State and Federal Oklahoma Legislators who perpetuated the lie that the presidential election was stolen,
You don’t get to stir up dangerous and seditious lies that lead to violence and then turn around and admonish us for being angry at you and others who did this (i.e. let’s all just get along). That is the behavior of an abuser. And stop saying you support law and order, when you won’t accept the many, many court rulings (not to mention president Trump’s own AG, Bill Barr) that there was not reliable evidence of wide spread voter fraud. You need to own this and stop the lies or you need to resign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.