Cliff Herr
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to offer a suggestion to the News Press concerning “letters to the editor.” Recently (4-24), a published “letter to the editor” verbally attacked a private citizen in a very personal way because of a previous “letter to the editor” stating that person’s observations/opinions concerning President Trump.
My suggestion is to either not print the private citizen’s name or simply reject letters of this nature as unacceptable for print.
I’m unsure why this individual was so upset, that he felt the need to submit such a rancorous letter attacking a private citizen.
His counter point would have been better made without this personal attack and name calling. The gentleman could possibly be clairvoyant or a stable genius as he was able to determine the other person’s political affiliation and beliefs based on a short letter to the editor that was critical of Trump.
