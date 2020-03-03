Denise Huff
Stillwater
To the editor:
Yes, the coronavirus is here. President Trump enacted travel restrictions on Jan. 31 along with quarantine procedures for returning U.S. citizens. Allowing Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer and John Bolton to leave their posts (no, they weren’t fired) in 2018 and not replacing them right away was not a good call.
Obama’s achievements are in the eye of the beholder. Sending Iran a plane full of money probably wasn’t his best gig. The economy is the best it’s been in 50 years. Much of that due to Trump’s lifting restrictions on businesses here in the U.S. with 3.6 million jobs added in previous 19 months under Obama. And Trump didn’t do an Apology tour. He doesn’t apologize for the U.S.
Are we perfect? No. For those who feel a need to apologize for us, I suggest you seek citizenship in some other country. Obama’s affordable care act – HMO premium decreased 4.6% before ACA. Increased 46.4% the first four years under affordable care act. Point of service premiums were down 14.9% before ACA. Increased 66.9% after ACA. So much for that being a good idea. The last polls show Trump having a 49% approval. Obama’s best was 45%.
If you and yours have not attended a Trump rally, why don’t you try one? Trump isn’t thin-skinned. He’s just tired of being chewed up by the biased news media (if that’s what you call them anymore). Dems need to quit hating Trump because they feel they’re entitled to run the country. Seems to me they couldn’t even get the votes counted in Iowa. The bright side is this – hope Bernie is your candidate, let’s get this Socialism vs. Capitalism battle settled! Print it all or don’t print any of it.
