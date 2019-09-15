To the editor:
It was a long time ago, perhaps 60 years when I was flying from Albuquerque to Dallas on a plane with half the seats vacant. A couple of middle aged businessmen were in the next seat back.
One was telling the other about some oil speculator in West Texas who was creating problems for Phillips, almost taking over that company.
That conversation continued for most of the trip with serious recommendations to purchase stock in this somewhat wild speculator’s company called MESA OIL should one get the opportunity.
The thought occurred to me how dumb one would be to invest in a company recommended in an overheard conversation by a complete stranger. However, I did remember the “Wild Speculator’s” name, T. Boone Pickens, a name I had not heard before.
Well, for the next several weeks I made it my business to learn about this Pickens guy that apparently was making waves, sometimes unwanted waves in the oil patch. To my complete surprise, I learned the man was a geologist, a graduate of Oklahoma State University. He had received his geology degree a couple of years before I began my geology education at OSU. What a surprise!
I began keeping an eye on Mr. Pickens as he kept growing his business and donating gobs of money to OSU and at least one small college out in West Texas. He simply knew how to make money and enjoy it by making those generous donations to his favorite causes. Fortunately, one of those causes was OSU.
As time passed and I retired, the OSU Geology Department invited all geology grads to a social gathering where I finally met T. Boone Pickens. Since we had both grown up in Hughes County, attended the same university, obtained a Geology Degree from the same Department and staff, we had more to talk about than the available time.
Then, at another social event I asked V. Brown Monett, longtime head of the OSU geology department, if Boone was a special student, exceptional grades, natural leader, etc.
The reply: Nothing unusual. He was a typical student wanting that degree so he could get on with business much like most students.
On occasion, I have jokingly commented that I should file charges against OSU since the Geology Degree I received didn’t pay nearly as much as Mr. Pickens’.
Indeed, our country, state, and university could use more people like T. Boone Pickens. However, there was only one. May he, T. Boone Pickens, rest in peace as he well deserves.
