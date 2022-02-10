Bill O’Brien
Former Assistant DA,
Payne County
To the editor:
“Always be on time and always know your lines,” is said to be the advice that Hollywood star Barbara Stanwyck gave to a young Ronald Regan shortly after the then aspiring actor and future president arrived in the movie land capital, and somewhat similar advice was dispensed to attorneys who were scheduled to appear before District Judge Donald Worthington of Payne and Logan County by their colleagues who had dealt with the jurist on previous occasions.
Some of them probably also reminded those advocates of the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared,” since Judge Worthington would surely be, and would be familiar with the details of the matter that they were appearing on.
And the news of the recent death of Donald Worthington at the age of 95 in Stillwater is currently prompting many affectionate recollections of him on social media and in phone calls by those who had the good fortune to know him.
While the obituary that appeared on the website of the Oklahoma Bar Association earlier this week detailed his humble origins and successful career, that included a distinguished service in the U.S. Army followed by a career as an attorney in Cushing and subsequently Stillwater and later decades of judicial service, it really did not do him justice since it failed to convey his enthusiasm and dedication to his judicial duties and his wide ranging personal interests or his genuine personal warmth and concern for all of those who appeared before him.
His judicial district brought before him attorneys from throughout Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa, and he was often spoken about fondly by attorneys in other locales, and at one gathering of advocates in the Municipal Court of Oklahoma City several years ago one seemingly gruff criminal defense lawyer of some renown surprised those sitting with him at the counsel table by emphatically stating that I love Judge Donald Worthington.”
The OBA obituary detailed how a young Donald Worthington served under General Douglas MacArthur in the Pacific Theater, and grew to admire MacArthur as a result. In his biography of MacArthur, “American Caesar” Oklahoma City born author William Manchester wrote of the general’s dedication to duty and the warm engaging personality that was often concealed under his serious and reserved military demeanor.
The obituary further noted that no public memorial service has been planned as of this time, but the legacy of Judge Worthington will surely include similar observations about him and his mastery of the law.
His legacy further includes his daughter, Special Judge Susan Worthington, who serves in both Payne and Logan Counties as he did.
